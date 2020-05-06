Paulo Dybala Admits Missing Training With Team Juventus Due to Coronavirus, Argentine Continues his Road to Recovery

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Paulo Dybala has been tested positive with coronavirus even in his recent tests. As team Juventus began their practice yesterday at the Juventus Training Center and the Argentine is on his road to recovery. The Juventus player further admitted that he misses playing and training with the Bianconeri while speaking about his battle with the deadly disease. The Argentine is currently in Turin and said that he is waiting to see his teammates and friends at the club. Juventus Resume Practice Sessions After Coronavirus Break, Cristiano Ronaldo Remains in 14 Day Isolation (See Pics).

In the interview, he went on to say that he can’t wait to get the feel of the ball and he never thought that he would miss playing so much. “To tell you the truth, I never thought I was going to miss playing and training that much. I feel like I need to train, see my teammates and friends and at least touch the ball because training at home isn't the same on my own. I need to put my boots on and run, score a goal... As I always say, when you are passionate you make everything twice as important,” he said. Not very long ago had he posted a picture where he was seen playing football and had an interesting caption which said, “Missing you.”

Talking about the practice session of Juventus, since Ronaldo is in 14-day long isolation he won’t be seen in action any sooner. A couple of players- Gigi Buffon and Aaron Ramsey were seen sweating it out at the Juventus Training Center. The team posted a few pictures of their session on social media.