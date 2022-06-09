Portugal and Czech Republic lock horns in the UEFA Nations League 2022–23. The Portugal vs Czech Republic clash is part of the Group B. Both Portugal and Czech Republic have played two matches each and have faced similar results, that is one win and as many draws. Portugal and Czech Republic are tied at four points each but the former leads the team standings thanks to better goal difference. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Portugal vs Czech Republic live streaming online and TV telecast details, then continue reading. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Well-Toned Body in This Shirtless Pic Ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League Match.

Portugal come into the fixture with an impressive 4-0 win over Switzerland in which Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice. CR7 is likely to feature in the starting XI tonight. Czech Republic, on the other hand, played out a 2-2 draw against Spain in their last outing.

When Is Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 10, 2022 (Friday). The match will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Portugal vs Czech Republic, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

