PSG will be hosting their 15th league match against the 15th-place Auxerre who has made their way back again into Ligue 1 after a very long haul. PSG vs Auxerre will take place on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at 5:30 pm (IST) at Parc des Princes. Winning this for PSG will be their seventh consecutive win throughout all the competitions. The main concern for PSG was the absence of Leo Messi the last weekend but, he has been seen with the ball at his feet in training and will be fine for the clash. Kimpembe also missed last week's game due to an inflamed Achilles tendon but, is now fit for the last match before the world cup and will be battling to displace Pereira in the matchup. Wolves 0-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2022–23: Martin Odegaard Helps Gunners Go Five Points Clear at Top of Table (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Auxerre striker M'Baye Niang will be returning from suspension for the clash against the giants, having been sent off for the second time this season in the win over Ajaccio. The defender Theo Pellenard remains out for the long term due to his cruciate ligament rupture, and Youssouf M'Changama and Brayann Pereira will also be missing the game due to injuries. Pelissier might introduce Denys Bain in the back five against the vicious PSG attack.

When is PSG vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc des Princes Coty. The game will be held on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Auxerre, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Auxerre match on the Voot Select app. PSG no doubt will be the favourites to win the clash with the return of Messi the chances go up significantly. The Paris squad with full strength will be a very difficult task for the Auxerre side to overcome. Auxerre coming out of Paris with even a single point will be an achievement for their side.

