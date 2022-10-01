Paris Saint Germain will take on OGC Nice in the latest round of the Ligue 1 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on October 01, 2022 (late Saturday morning) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 live streaming details, can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Heaps Praise on His PSG Teammate Kylian Mbappe, Calls French Star a 'Beast'.

Paris Saint Germain have been undefeated in the league so far and can move back to the top of the league table with a positive result in this fixture. The Parisians are in sensational form and will be looking to continue that. Meanwhile, Nice have struggled this season but will be looking to get consistent results starting from his game.

When is PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc Des Princes. The game will be held on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Nice, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Nicematch on Voot Select app.

