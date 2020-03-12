Real Madrid Sends Footballers Into 15-Day Quarantine After Basketball Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus, LA Liga Suspends Matches for Next Two Weeks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Real Madrid Football Players at a Training Session (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s football players have been placed in quarantine after a member of the club’s Basketball team tested positive for Coronavirus. All of the Madrid club’s football players were asked to self-isolate themselves at home for at least 15 days after a basketball player of the club tested for the virus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). As a result of Los Blancos sending their players into quarantine, La Liga has also decided to officially suspend matches for the next two weeks. ATK vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2019-20 Final to Be Held Behind Closed Doors Following Coronavirus Threat.

LA Liga, following a meeting with the Spanish Football Federation (REFF) and the country’s football union, put out a statement saying that all the league matches for the next two weeks have been suspended and will be played at an unspecified later date. "Given the circumstances learned this morning, referring to the quarantine of established at Real Madrid and the possible positive tests of players from other clubs, La Liga feels that the scenario has called for the next phase of action in preventative measures against Covid-19,” the league said in a statement.

"Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in the Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, La Liga has agreed to suspend at least the next two match days."La Liga, as organiser of the competition, has already communicated its plans to the RFEF, the CSD and the clubs."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid in its statement also informed that the club's training ground and stadiums will be closed for that period and their games will be played at a later date. The club also requested its ground and club staff to stay in self-isolation to avoid the virus from spreading any further.

Earlier, the Spanish government had already informed that all sporting events in the country will be held behind closed doors and without any spectators as the country attempts into reducing the virus from spreading and control the outbreak that has already gripped Italy and the Serie A.