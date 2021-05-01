The Spanish La Liga title race is going right down to the wire with Real Madrid and Barcelona just 2 points off league leaders Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid face Osasuna at home in a late kick-off where a victory will ensure they remain competitive in the league. With a crunch Chelsea tie in the Champions League on the horizon, Zinedine Zidane has the tough job of rotating his squad. Los Blancos have done well to turn their dismal season on their head but the lack of trophies at the end of it will not mean much. Opponents Osasuna had a six-game unbeaten run come to an end against Celta Vigo. They are currently 11th in the points table and will be eager to break into the top half of the points table. Fans searching for the live telecast and free live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 should scroll down for all details. RM vs OSA Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Real Madrid vs Osasuna Football Match.

Dani Carvajal, who recently returned to the squad post an injury layoff, is now reportedly out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. Sergio Ramos has returned to first-team training but will play no part in the Osasuna game. Karim Benzema has been the focal point in attack for Real Madrid and scoring crucial goals. The Frenchman will have to be at his best if the hosts are to secure a victory. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Captain Available for UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Semi-Final Second Leg Clash vs Chelsea, Confirms Coach Zinedine Zidane.

Ruben Martinez and Jonathan Calleri are out injured and will not be available for selection for Osasuna. Ante Budimir will lead the line for visitors with Ruben Garcia and Roberto Torres flanking him on either side in the attacking third. Lucas Torro in the middle of the park should shield the back four by cutting down the passes.

When is Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on May 02 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, the live telecast for the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2020-21 will not be available in India since there are no broadcasters available in the country.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India looking for how to watch the free live streaming online of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna match can watch the live streaming on the La Liga official Facebook page through Facebook Watch. Real Madrid have defeated Osasuna in their last 11 games and although the game will be a keenly contested affair, the Los Blancos should claim all three points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).