Real Madrid vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch FIFA CWC Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso saw his club reign begin with a draw against Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal and he will be keen to secure his first win when his side takes on Pachuca this evening. The Los Blancos looked like a side still adapting to a new playing style and the fans should expect there will be these setbacks as the club looks to gain some stability after a poor last campaign. Pachuca are bottom of the group in the standings after they were defeated by RB Salzburg. They let in a second half winner by the Austrian club after doing well for major parts of the tie. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juan Pablo Freytes Scores Late Winner As Fluminense Beat Ulsan Hyundai 4–2.

Kylian Mbappe is unwell and has been ruled out of this clash for Real Madrid while the likes of Endrick, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy are already out. Gonzalo Garcia will lead the attack for the Los Blancos with Rodrigo and Vincius Jr on the wings. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Aurelien Tchouameni will be the midfield three for the side.

Pachuca will opt for the same lineup that started against Salzburg which narrowly lost out. Kenedy and Alexéi Domínguez Figueroa will be starting on the flanks with Salomon Rondon leading the attack. Pedro Pedraza, Elías Montiel, and Agustín Palavecino will be part of the midfield three and they will have a tough time to impose themselves on the game.

Real Madrid vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Pachuca Date Monday, June 23 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Looking to pick up their first win in competition, Real Madrid will face off against Pachuca in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Monday, June 23. The Real Madrid vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).Jobe Bellingham Scores As Borussia Dortmund Edge Mamelodi Sundowns 4–3 in Scorching FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Real Madrid vs Pachuca live telecast on any TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Pachuca online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Pachuca, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Pachuca live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Expect Real Madrid to dominate this game from the onset and they will secure an easy win.

