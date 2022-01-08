Real Madrid did not start the new year in the right manner with a 1-0 defeat to Getafe in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos did bounce back by knocking out Alcoyano but their focus will shift once again on the league as they play Valencia. Sevilla are five points shy of Madrid in second place but crucially they have a game in hand. Any further slip-ups for Carlo Ancelotti’s men could blow the title race wide open. Opponents Valencia are 9th in the rankings currently and their three game-winning run came to an end against Espanyol. They are an unpredictable team and can beat the best in the business on their day. Real Madrid versus Valencia will be streamed on the Voot Select app from 1:30 AM IST. Newcastle United Complete Signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid

Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic are not part of the matchday squad due to COVID 19 induced quarantine. Mariano Diaz is out with a hamstring injury and he will be joined on the sidelines by Welsh star Gareth Bale. Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr take up the positions on the wings with Karim Benzema playing down the middle as the lone forward. The ever-present force of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos should once stamp their authority in midfield for the hosts.

Gabriel Paulista and Dimitri Foulquier are out injured for Valencia which hampers their defence a bit. Mouctar Diakhaby will be included in the backline as a replacement for the former Arsenal man Gabriel. Daniel Wass and Hugo Guillamon in midfield have an uphill task ahead of themselves with Madrid oozing quality in the middle of the park. Marcos Andre and Maxi Gomez start as the forwards in an attack-minded 4-4-2.

When is Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Real Madrid vs Valencia clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on January 09, 2022 (Sunday) at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Valencia live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Valencia, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Valencia clash.

Valencia is a tricky test for Real Madrid but given their form this campaign, the hosts should secure a win.

