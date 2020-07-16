Real Madrid is closer to winning the La Liga 2019-20 title with the match against Villarreal today at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The fans have already started celebrating Real Madrid’s La Liga won. If the team wins the game, the home team will pick up the league title for the 34th time in the history of La Liga. In this article, we bring to you the predicted line-up for both sides. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Real Madrid is placed on number one of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 83 points. A win here and they would consolidate their position at the number one slot. Real Madrid Fans Go Berserk As Los Blancos Near La Liga 2019-20 Title Win, Netizens Express Joy Ahead Their Against Villarreal (Read Tweets).

Barcelona, on the other hand, is on number two with 79 points. With only a couple of games more remaining in the league, it is very unlikely that they would replace the Los Blancos. Talking about the match, Zinedine Zidane could introduce a few changes in the squad as they just played against Gatafea not very long ago. Thus a few chances are quite obvious. The team will continue to run without the services of Marcelo, Luka Jovic, and Nacho who are out due to an injury.

Talking about the visitors, Gerard Moreno, Vicente Iborra, Mario Gaspar, Paco Alcacer, and Samuel Chukwueze are likely to make a comeback into the playing XI. Ramiro Funes Mori and Carlos Bacca will continue to be away from the team due to injuries. Now let’s have a look at the playing XI.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy; Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Samuel Chukwueze, Vicente Iborra, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Santi Cazorla; Gerardo Moreno, Paco Alcacer

Real Madrid is expected to go with 4-3-3 formation. The visitors, on the other hand, is likely to go with 4-2-3-1 formation. The match will begin at 12.30 AM IST! We are sure, Real Madrid would also want to continue their domination.

