Barcelona have received a huge blow in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski as Bayern Munich have increased their asking price for the Poland international. The 33-year-old striker has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer and the Bavarians are open to his sale but only if their demands are met. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Bayern Munich Not Concerned About Striker Leaving for Barcelona.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Bayern Munich, who were opposed to the sale of Robert Lewandowski, have now changed their stance and are now willing to sell the 33-year-old striker. However, the Bavarians will only part ways with the Poland international if the price is right. Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane Deal Opens Doors for Robert Lewandowski To Join Barcelona.

It is understood that Bayern Munich want €60 million for the 33-year-old goal-scorer. The onus will not be on Barcelona, who are tipped as the favourites to land the striker, to reach an agreement with the Bavarian giants over the transfer fee.

The Catalan outfit have already submitted two separate bids of €32 million and €35 million plus add-ons for the Polish striker. But both those offers have been deemed far below the valuation of Robert Lewandowski by the Bavarian giants.

Robert Lewandowski has expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich in the summer with reports suggesting that the striker has already agreed personal terms with the Blaugranas. However, with the Spaniards working under strict financial restrictions, they have failed to reach an agreement with the Germans.

Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG are also keeping tabs on Robert Lewandowski's situation and are ready to take advantage if Barcelona's efforts fall through.

