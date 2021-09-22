Robert Lewandowski who has been quite a talk of the town for his prolific performances has added one more feather to his dazzling hat. The Bayern Munich striker had won the European Golden Shoe 2020-21 award for scoring the most number of goals. Lewa's last season of 2020-21 has been no short of amazing as he scored 41 goals in 29 matches for Bayern Munich. Furthermore, he even went on to break Gerard Muller's record of 40 goals in Bundesliga which happened in the 1970-71 season. While collecting the award, Lewandowski thanked his wife for all the support. Bayern Munich 5–0 Hertha Berlin, Bundesliga 2021–22: Robert Lewandowski Hits 300th Goal for German Champions in Dominant Win at Allianz Arena.

In fact, Lewandowski aimed to get better in the next season and explained that he can play at a higher level for a long time. "I know that with my body I can still play for years at the highest level. I am like good wine and I hope to become even better," he said. Lewandowski said that the team is also hungry for more titles and will be on a hunt. The official account of Bayern Munich also lauded Lewandowski and even the German player took to social media and thanked everyone for the honour.

Lewa's tweet:

I would like to thank my family, team mates, coaches and the entire @FCBayern team🙏I am extremely proud of what we have achieved together as a team. Thank you! #GoldenShoe2021 pic.twitter.com/UzECuxSd03 — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) September 21, 2021

Bayern Munich:

The ceremony was held at Allianz Arena and Lewa also spoke about how his wife Anna keeps motivating him. She oversees the star footballer's diet. Congratulations Lewa for the honour!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).