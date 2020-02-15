Rui Pinto, 31-Year-Old Imprisoned Hacker Behind Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League Ban (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Manchester City facing a two-year ban from all the European competitions including the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League has made headlines leaving football fans across the globe in a state of shock! What fans don't know is the man who has been behind the premier league giant's ban. And all the credit goes to a Portuguese hacker named Rui Pinto. Yes! the 31-year old found 70 million documents and 3.4 terabytes of information from his hacks to present evidence to put Pep Guardiola side to this nightmare stage. The Portuguese citizen exposed Man City for breaking of Financial Fair Play rules' by collecting this confidential evidence and he did this successfully hacking from his home with his portal platform 'Football Leaks'. Manchester City Handed Two-Season Ban by UEFA, Twitterati Troll English Football Club With Hilarious Memes.

According to reports by The Sun, Pinto gained access to Man City's club emails and handing them to the media and he is now facing trial for many sabotage, fraud and hacking cases in a Lisbon court. He is serving imprisonment since the March 2019 and is awaiting his on-going trial in a Lisbon court. He was reportedly traced down in Hungary from where he was shifted to Portugal. Football fans across the globe are hailing his contribution for the evidence he has managed to pull out from Manchester City's financial accounts from 2015. UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League for Next Two Seasons, English Football Club to Appeal Against Suspension.

Manchester City's Official Statement on UEFA Champions League Ban

As per the recent media reports, Manchester City is ready to challenge its two-season European competition ban on breaching financial regulations. The Premier League giants who have been fined for 30million euros (£24.9million), is all set to appeal the verdict of a UEFA investigation into accounts submitted by the club between 2012 and 2016. Recently City also released an official statement in reply to the two-year UEFA Champions League ban. Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today’s announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber. The statement read 'The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position.'

For more updates on Manchester City's Champions League ban, Stay Tuned!