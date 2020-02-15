Manchester City Handed Two-Season Ban by UEFA, Twitterati Troll English Football Club With Hilarious Memes

Manchester City Flag (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has dropped a bombshell on Manchester City by banning them from two seasons of Champions League for violating the financial rules and regulations. The English football club was found guilty overstating sponsorship revenue and thus, will not feature in any European competition till the 2022-23 season. The Abu Dhabi-owned club have also been fined a whopping 30 million euros ($33 million). With City being one of the most successful and popular clubs in recent times, Twitterati went berserk after getting the news of club’s suspension and they trolled the club with many funny posts and memes. UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League for Next Two Seasons.

Apart from not being able to participate in any European league for the next two years, City can also get some more setbacks as many potent players and even manager Pep Guardiola could leave the club in order to continue participating in the gala tournament. Guardiola's current contract will come to an end in 2021 and he could well switch clubs in the next season. Apart from him, Leroy Sane, who was already rumoured to get back to his old club Bayern Munich, is also expected to leave City after suspension. Meanwhile, let’s look at how the netizens reacted over City’s ban.

Pep To Leave the Club?

Roses are Red Violets are Blue A 2 year ban, So that's Pep Leaving You — kieran houston (@kieranhouston1) February 14, 2020

Is This The case?

Man City trying to stop their players leaving this summer: pic.twitter.com/0JOW4b118K — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) February 14, 2020

Memes In Action!!

Some Queries Here!!

If the ban on #ManchesterCity is not revoked and one of the English teams win the #ChampionsLeague does it mean spots upto 8 position are open for Europe? If ManCity do win the competition would that mean a team in 9th place can qualify for Europe as well? — Shiv (@ItsShivaaa) February 15, 2020

Another One!!

That's Pep gone then! Pep Guardiola: We'll win the Champions League soon! ***UEFA ban Manchester City from the Champions League for two years*** Pep Guardiola: pic.twitter.com/NEHghnM9xi — Rick O'Shea (@RickOShea321) February 14, 2020

Really?

I take it we won’t be hearing Man City complain about fixture congestion anymore.. pic.twitter.com/CZa9jKykbS — Against League 3 (@AgainstLeague3) February 14, 2020

City, however, have criticized UEFA’s sanctions and have appealed against the ban. "This is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA,” said the club in a statement. Well, they will certainly want the ban to get uplifted or at least lower down. However, if it doesn’t happen then they will have to wait till the 2022-23 season to make a comeback.