Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After Premier League and the La Liga, the Serie A is all set to commence from August 23, 2025. The opening day features matches of two big sides of Serie A, AC Milan and defending champions Napoli. Napoli secured the scudetto last season, edging past Inter Milan in a race for the title under coach Antonio Conte. Scott McTominay was the best player of the side and he has been in a terrific run of form. Napoli has added the services of former Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne up their ranks and it has made them the favourites to win the title this season. On Which Channel Serie A 2025-26 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Italian Football League Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

After winning Italy’s second tier league Serie B last season, Sassuolo bounced back to Serie A at their first attempt. They are now targeting survival under former Lyon coach Fabio Grosso. Sassuolo finished pre-season with draws against Empoli and Brest and then they kickstarted their 2025-26 campaign with a 1-0 home victory over Catanzaro in the Coppa Italia. Across 19 league games at the Mapei Stadium last season, Sassuolo registered fourteen wins and just three defeats. To win against Napoli, they will have to perform at the best of their abilities as the defending champions are a high quality side and pack a punch.

Sassuolo vs Napoli Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Sassuolo vs Napoli Date Saturday, August 23 Time 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details GXR (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Sassuolo vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Defending champions Napoli will commence their campaign in Serie A 2025-26 as they clash with Cremonese in their first match of Serie A 2025-26 on Saturday, August 23. The Sassuolo vs Napoli match is set to be played at the MAPEI Stadium - Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sassuolo vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Levante vs Barcelona live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Sassuolo vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Sassuolo vs Napoli La Liga online viewing options. Why is Kevin de Bruyne Playing for Napoli in Serie A 2025-26? Find Out Reason Behind Star Belgian Midfielder's Inclusion in Italian Club.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sassuolo vs Napoli, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, are likely to have an online viewing option for watching Serie A 2025-26 matches. Although nothing has been confirmed from their end, GXR is still the official live streaming partner of Serie A 2025-26 in India and fans might get to watch the Sassuolo vs Napoli live streaming online on its app and website, but it is yet to be confirmed.

