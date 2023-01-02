The 47th edition of the Saudi Professional League (top division football league of Saudi Arabia) is currently underway. 16 clubs from all over the country are currently competing in a double round-robin format to decide the winner. The team that will earn the most points after the end of the 30 games will be declared the champions. Riyadh-based Al Hilal are the most successful club in the tournament. Meanwhile their rivals Al-Nassr are the defending champions of the league. Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomed by Al Nassr Fans with Iconic Siuu Celebration (Watch Video).

Nine-time champions Al-Nassr have got a brilliant start to the season. They are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League with twenty-six points from eleven matches. Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad are in the second and third positions with twenty-five and twenty-four points. However both the teams have played one match less than the defending champions.

Al-Nassr got a huge boost to their title defence after securing Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo on a two-year deal. Ronaldo, who signed a €200 million contract, has already become the biggest signing in the history of the league. Today in this article, let's take a look at how to watch the Saudi Pro League online and on TV.

Where to Get the Live Telecast of Saudi Pro League 2022/23?

Unfortunately, Saudi Pro League 2022/23 currently have no official broadcasters in India. So fans in India will not be able to watch the Saudi Pro League 2022/23 on TV in India. 'Ronaldo! Ronaldo!' Chant Al Nassr FC Fans During Saudi Pro League Game Against Al Khaleej After Cristiano Ronaldo's Signed For The Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

How to Get the Live Streaming of Saudi Pro League 2022/23?

Saudi Pro League 2022/23 live streaming will be available in India. To watch the live streaming of the league, you will have to tune into the OTT platform named Shahid - MBC. However, to enjoy the games, you will have to take a subscription worth $13.77.

Saudi Pro League is one of the best leagues in Asia. In the past, clubs from the league have won six titles in the Asian Champions League (top division continental competition of Asia). Now the league will be enriched with the arrival of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

