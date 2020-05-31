SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019–20 Live Streaming Online: How to Get PBD vs DOR Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

Borussia Dortmund players celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to keep their slim title hopes alive when they take on Bundesliga strugglers SC Paderborn in an away tie. Last weekend’s morale shattering loss to champions Bayern Munich must have been pretty deflating for Dortmund and they must find a way to keep themselves motivated in the title race. With 57 points from 28 games, Borussia Dortmund have did well this term with their attacking play winning many admirers. Paderborn are at the bottom of the league table with just 19 points from 28 games and will need a miracle to survive the drop. SC Paderborn versus Borussia Dortmund game will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from 9:30 pm IST. PDB vs DOR Dream11 Prediction in Bundesliga 2019–20.

Klaus Gjasula of Paderborn picked up hi 15th yellow card of the season in the previous game and is suspended for the tie against Dortmund. Luca Kilian will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the contest and remains the only player struggling with fitness issues in the squad. Streli Bamba upfront has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with Paderborn struggling for goals this season. Marlon Ritter is likely to slot in front of the defence in order to cut down Dortmund’s attacks. Erling Haaland to Miss Upcoming Bundesliga 2019-20 Game Against Paderborn Due to Knee Injury.

Erling Haaland who has picked up a knee injury is likely to miss the game with Thorgan Hazard playing as a striker. Jadon Sancho has not been starting games for Dortmund off late but could return to the starting eleven against Paderborn. Axel Witsel played a few minutes against Bayern Munich to build up his match fitness. The Belgian international is likely to partner Thomas Delaney in Dortmund’s midfield.

When is SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund match in Bundesliga 2019-20 will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2020 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can follow the SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund live match of Bundesliga 2019-20 on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the German league in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action of Bundesliga 2019-20 match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga 2019-20 Football Match?

Free live streaming of SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, which is OTT platform of Star Network. Fans can tune into the Hotstar app and watch the match live or log into hotstar.com and catch the live-action. Paderborn came close to beating Borussia Dortmund in the reverse fixture but on current form, this game should be a straight forward win for the visitors.