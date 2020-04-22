Sergi Roberto’s Goal During Barcelona vs PSG, Champions League 2016-17 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ as Catalan Giants Revisit the Iconic Game (Watch Video)

Sergi Roberto (Photo Credits: Getty)

Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain match during Champions League 2016-17 is always remembered as the comeback match as the Catalan Giants made a biggest comeback in the history of UEFA Champions League. The team reversed the results in the second leg of the game by 6-5 as they proceeded further in the championship. The epic moments of the game as still remembered by the fans of the Catalan Giants and even Barcelona revisited the iconic moment with Sergi Roberto’s last goal. In this article of ‘Goal of the Day’ we shall talk about this particular goal by the Spaniard. Lionel Messi in Premier League? Gary Lineker Believes Barcelona Star Would Destroy Teams in England.

In the first leg of the game, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-0. Angel Di Maria scored a couple of goals, Julian Draxler and Edinson Cavani chipped in with one goal each. The game at the backyard of PSG on February 14, 2017. Now within less than one month, PSG travelled to Barcelona and this time the hosts made them bite the dust. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Barcelona was on an attacking mode right from the first minute of the game. Luiz Saurez was the one who scored the first goal within the first three minutes of the match. Layvin Kurzawa’s own goal at the 40th minute of the match, boasted the hosts further.

Lionel Messi converted a penalty in to a goal at the 50th minute. Edinson Cavani also scored one for his team at the 62nd minute. Neymar chipped in with two more goals at the 88th and 90th minute of the match. During the dying minutes of the match Sergi Roberto drilled the final nail in the coffin and led the Catalan Giants to win the game 6-1. You can watch the goal below:

G⚽AL OF THE DAY! 😍😭 GOOSEBUMPS EVERYWHERE 😍😭 We could rewatch this @SergiRoberto10 goal forever 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wIEzbGnhrL — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 22, 2020

PSG was slammed for failing to hold pressure whereas, Lionel Messi and team displayed nerves of steel. However, in the quarter-finals, Barcelona again suffered a heavy defeat in the first leg of the tie away from home, this time losing 3–0 to Juventus and in the second leg they drew the match 0-0.