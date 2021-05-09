Barcelona suffered a huge blow to their title chances on Saturday as they were held to a goal-less draw by Atletico Madrid at the Nou Camp. This result sees the Catalan giants continue their poor form in big games this season and risk giving Real Madrid the edge if they manage to win their match in hand. In addition to a difficult time on the field, Barcelona were also dealt a major injury blow with Sergio Busquets leaving the field in the first half. Barcelona Held to Goalless Draw by Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020–21.

The Barcelona veteran was involved in an aerial challenge with Atletico defender Stefan Savic in the 25th minute of the game and suffered a head injury as a consequence. The midfielder received medical treatment on the field for several minutes but eventually wasn’t able to continue and was replaced by 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba for the remainder of the clash.

Sergio Busquets was immediately rushed to the hospital after the collision and after undergoing tests it is confirmed that the midfielder has a fracture in his jaw and suffered a number of bruises on his face. ‘Sergio has a facial contusion with an upper maxilla fracture and is progressing favorably. His recovery will determine his availability,’ Barcelona said in an official statement.

See Statement

MEDICAL NEWS | Sergio has a facial contusion with an upper maxilla fracture and is progressing favorably. His recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/meltM8XvMw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 8, 2021

Sergio Busquets has been one of the ever-presents for Barcelona this season, starting 29 off his 33 appearances in La Liga so far this season. It is understood that the midfielder’s injury isn’t that serious and he is progressing ‘well’ but the development will determine his availability for the final stretch of the season.

Barcelona need to perfect from here on in the league and hope that both their rivals from Madrid drop points along the way of they have any chances of winning their first league title since 2019. The Catalans travel to Levante and Eibar while hosting Celta in their final three games of the season.

