Sevilla (SEV) will take on Barcelona (BAR) in the first leg of the Copa del Ret 2020-21 semi-finals. SEV vs BAR clash will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium on February 10, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams will be looking to take a huge step towards the first trophy of the season. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Sevilla vs Barcelona Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Reacts After Guiding Barcelona to 3-2 Triumph Over Real Betis in La Liga 2020-21 (See Post).

Both teams are struggling with injuries coming into this clash and have major senior players missing. Barcelona will be without the likes of Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto, Miralem Pjanic and Ronald Araujo for this game through injury while Sevilla have to deal with the absence of Jesus Navas and Lucas Ocampos among others. Super Sub Lionel Messi Sparks Barca to Comeback Win at Betis.

SEV vs BAR, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Perdition: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR) must be your keeper for this clash.

SEV vs BAR, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Perdition: Defenders – Jules Kounde (SEV), Marcos Acuna (SEV) and Jordi Alba (BAR) must be your defenders.

SEV vs BAR, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Perdition: Midfielders – Suso (SEV), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Sergio Busquets (BAR) and Ousmane Dembele (BAR) must be your midfielders.

SEV vs BAR, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Perdition: Forwards – Papu Gomez (SEV), Luuk de Jong (SEV) and Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your forwards.

SEV vs BAR, Copa del Rey 2020-21, Dream11 Team Perdition: Marc Andre ter Stegen (BAR), Jules Kounde (SEV), Marcos Acuna (SEV), Jordi Alba (BAR), Suso (SEV), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Sergio Busquets (BAR), Ousmane Dembele (BAR), Papu Gomez (SEV), Luuk de Jong (SEV) and Lionel Messi (BAR).

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your captain for this clash while Papu Gomez (SEV) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).