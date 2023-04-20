Manchester United are left with all to do in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla. The Red Devils were leading comfortably at Old Trafford but scored two own-goals to let the Spanish outfit back in the tie. Sevilla is considered a potential banana skin for all clubs in the continent, considering they always find a way to win Europe’s second-tier competition. Manchester United have a FA Cup semi-final at the weekend and manager Erik ten Hag will want his squad to prove themselves as the going gets tougher at the business end of the season. Sevilla have had a poor season domestically but they will fancy their chances at home. Sevilla versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 12:30 am IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Appears to Make Obscene Gesture Towards Fans Chanting Lionel Messi's Name After Al-Nassr's Defeat, Club Issues Clarification.

Gonzalo Montiel is a big miss for Sevilla as he is suspended following a caution in the first leg. Pape Gueye is ineligible to play for the club in the competition and he is ruled out as well. Youssef En-Nesyri came on as a late substitute in the reverse fixture but is likely to start at home, given the impact he had. Ivan Rakitic is also likely to play a more attacking role this evening as Sevilla look to stamp their authority.

Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Marcel Sabitzer have all returned to training and the trio could start. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will be crucial in midfield as the duo can control the tempo of the match. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the backline will be wary of the threat Sevilla possess, particularly on the break. Who Is Bruna Biancardi, Neymar Jr's Pregnant Girlfriend Expecting Their First Child Together? View Photos of Couple, Love Story and Timeline of Their Relationship.

When is Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester United will be taking on Sevilla in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The second leg of this tie will take place on Friday, April 21, at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The important quarterfinal clash between Manchester United and Sevilla will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. =

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Sevilla vs Manchester United match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. JioUsers can also watch this match live on the JioTV app. It will be a keenly contested match with Manchester United claiming a narrow 1-2 win to advance through.

