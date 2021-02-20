Southampton will take on Chelsea in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the St. Mary’s Stadium on February 20, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are heading into this game on the back of some contrasting results. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Southampton vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21 Clah can scroll down below. Fabinho and James Milner Add to Liverpool’s Injury Woes, Both Ruled Out of Everton Clash.

Southampton have been on a downward spiral ever since their win against Liverpool earlier last month. The Saints have lost their six games in the league since then and will be hoping that they can break that run of results against a side clearly on the up. Chelsea, are unbeaten in the league against Thomas Tuchel, winning four of the last five games and have moved into the top four since the German’s arrival.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Southampton vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at the St.Mary’s Stadium Stadium. The game will be held on February 20, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

