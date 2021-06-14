Spain will take on Sweden in the first round of UEFA Euro 2020 fixtures in Group E. The clash will be played at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain on June 14, 2021 (late Monday night). This will be the first game for both sides in this season’s European Championships and they will be aiming to kick off with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Spain Defender Diego Llorente Tests Negative for Covid-19.

Spain’s preparations for the European Championships haven’t been great with captain Sergio Busquets tested positive for COVID-19 and is likely to miss tonight’s game. Meanwhile, Sweden have most of their squad available for the clash as they look to produce a shock against an inconsistent Spanish outfit and inch further towards their main objective of making it out of the group stage for the first time since the 2004 edition. Euro 2020 Day 4 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

When is Spain vs Sweden, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

The Spain vs Sweden Euro 2020 match will be played on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Spain vs Sweden, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Spain vs Sweden live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Spain vs Sweden, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Spain vs Sweden, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2021 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).