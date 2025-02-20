Inter Miami are set to square off against Sporting Kansas City in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025. Lionel Messi and his team have been in superb form in the pre-season, winning every single game and they enter this clash with momentum behind them. The Herons will look to get their 2025 season underway with an impressive performance and a win. The CONCACAF Champions Cup is a competition which features some of the best football teams from North and South America and the Caribbean as well. Inter Miami had lost to Mexican club Monterrey in the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last year and will aim to go all the way this time around. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

The Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami match had earlier been postponed because of heavy snowfall as a result of severe weather conditions. The Herons will look to kickstart what would be their second campaign in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on a high. Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City will face each other in two rounds and the winner of the match will secure a spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 last 16.

When is Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Inter Miami take on Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Thursday, February 20. The Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas and it starts at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pedro Gallese’s Impeccable ‘Statue of Liberty Save’ Off Lionel Messi’s Goal Attempt During Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India hence will not be able to watch the Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami live telecast in India. For Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live telecast is not available, fans in India can still watch Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Inter Miami have been in great form in the preseason and can be expected to carry on with that form and win this match.

