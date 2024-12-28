Real Madrid’s home ground – Santiago Bernabeu underwent massive changes with new turf and other facilities installed in the recent makeover. The club is now said to be looking to rename Santiago Bernabeu to ‘Bernabeu’ for marketing reasons. The step is seen as a strategic move to attract more events other than football matches. The stadium was named after footballer and legendary Real Madrid president Santiago Bernabeu.'Vinicius should have won the Ballon d’Or', Cristiano Ronaldo Asserts Vinicius Junior Should Have Won Ballon d'Or 2024 Award (Watch Video).

Real Madrid to Rename Iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

🏟️ El estadio del Real Madrid pasa a llamarse 'Bernabéu' a secas... a efectos comerciales. pic.twitter.com/yhXSMagM7N — MARCA (@marca) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)