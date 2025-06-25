FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Milan are second in the points table in Group E of the FIFA Club World Cup and face leaders River Plate in their final group phase fixture. The Italians secured a much-needed victory over the Urawa Reds after a damp draw in their opening game versus Monterrey. River Plate were not able to get the better of Monterrey and managed to defeat the Urawa Reds. This game is crucial in many ways for both these clubs as they both eye a win that guarantees them progress to the next round. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Benfica Beats Bayern Munich in Scorching Heat To Win Group C.

Mehdi Taremi is likely on his way out of Inter Milan and will not feature while the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries, and Davide Frattesi will need to be assessed in order to determine their availability. Lautaro Martinez and Sebastiano Esposito will lead the attack with Henrik Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Nicolo Barella will look to create chances from midfield.

Kevin Castano, Enzo Perez, and Giuliano Galoppo are all suspended for River Plate which is not an ideal scenario. Franco Mastantuono, who is set to move to Real Madrid, will be a key player in the attack for the club. Facundo Colidio will be the target man in attack while the likes of Matias Kranevitter and Ignacio Fernandez look to dominate the midfield.

Inter Milan vs River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs River Plate Date Thursday, June 26 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Lumen Field, Seattle Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Milan vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Aiming to qualify for the Round of 16, Fluminense will face off against Mamelodi Sundowns in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Thursday, June 26. The Inter Milan vs River Plate FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match will be played at Lumen Field, Seattle, and has a scheduled start time of 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Esperance Sportive de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Tyrique George Find Net Each As UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Progress To Round of 16.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs River Plate live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Milan vs River Plate online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs River Plate, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Milan vs River Plate live streaming on the DAZN app and website. It will be a tough game with both sides likely to cancel each other out.

