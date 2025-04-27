Kylian Mbappe achieved a personal milestone during the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final, when the French star scored his 34th goal for Real Madrid, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's (33) record of most goals in his debut season for the club. In the Copa del Rey 2024-25 Final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, Mbappe hit his record-breaking 34th goal via a free kick, much like his idol, Ronaldo. Ronaldo managed 33 goals across the competitions for Real Madrid in the 2009-10 season. Ivan Zamorano holds the record for most goals for Real Madrid in a debut season with 37. Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico: Jules Kounde’s Late Strike Leaves Los Blancos Gobsmacked As Barca Lift Copa del Rey 2024–25 Title With Nail-Biting 3–2 Win in El Clasico (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kylian Mbappe Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo

Kylian Mbappé scores his 𝟑𝟒𝐭𝐡 goal since joining Real Madrid. One more than his idol Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his debut season 🫡 pic.twitter.com/aLoPRsTCY9 — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 26, 2025

