Switzerland, fresh after defeating world champions France in the round of 16, take on another former European and World Cup-winning nation Spain in the first quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 in St Petersburg. The Swiss side was poor, to say the least in the group stages but the fighting spirit they have shown in difficult times has won admirers all over. Opponents Spain was involved in a high-scoring win over Croatia in their previous match. Their attackers in particular have been on top of their game of late after a slow start to the competition. Switzerland versus Spain will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 9:30 PM IST. Euro 2020 Day 20 Schedule: Today's Matches With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Live Streaming Details Of Quarter-Final Fixtures.

Granit Xhaka, Swizterland’s captain and man of the match against France, is suspended for the quarter-finals due to an accumulation of cards. His absence is a major blow to the team and he is likely to be replaced by Denis Zakaria. Xherdan Shaqiri is the star playmaker for the side and his movements could trouble the Spanish backline. Haris Seferovic and Breel Embolo have stuck a wonderful partnership at the Euros and the duo is heavily involved in the attacking third despite little support from midfield.

Spanish manager Luis Enrique could deploy David De Gea as the no 1 after Unai Simon’s howler against Croatia. Pau Torres will be challenging Eric Garcia for a place in starting eleven but it is the latter who could get the nod again. Alvaro Morata scored a wonder goal in the previous match which should give him a lot of confidence. Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres are the two wide men for Spain who will provide the creative impetus.

Spain has a brilliant record against Switzerland, winning 16 out of their 22 encounters. Although it will not be easy, the Spanish side looks like claiming the win here.

When is Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020 match will be played on June 30, 2021 (Tuesday mid-night) at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, Russia. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Switzerland vs Spain, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Switzerland vs Spain, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

