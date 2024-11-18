Spain have managed 13 points from 5 games in League A Group 4 of the Nations League and head into their final game against Switzerland, assured they will progress to the next round as group winners. The European champion defeated Denmark in a tough tie in their last game and once again highlighted their technical abilities. Opponents Switzerland have had a tough campaign and yet to register a win. They have two points so far and the confidence in the squad is low. It will take a miracle for them to survive the drop. Neymar Jr Eyes Santos Return in 2025 Amid Challenges To End Al-Hilal Contract Early.

Mikel Oyarzabal is suspended for this tie and he misses out alongside Martin Zubimendi and Alex Baena for Spain. Alvaro Morata is set to lead the attack with Dani Olmo as the playmaker behind him. Nico Williams with his pace will try and create openings from out wide. Pablo Barrios is part of the Spain squad and he will be hoping for a game time here.

Granit Xhaka is the star man for Switzerland in midfield and he will be the one responsible for breaking up play. Breel Embolo is the central striker for the visitors but he could be given a break here. Manuel Akanji at the back has his task cut out as he looks to shield the backline.

When is Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The SHeliodoro Rodríguez López, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain is set to host the Spain national football team vs Switzerland national football team's match on Tuesday, November 19. The Spain vs Switzerland match in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will start at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Paul Pogba Weighs MLS, Europe, and Middle East Options While Training in Miami.

Where to Watch Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. The Spain vs Switzerland live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Spain vs Switzerland online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Spain vs Switzerland, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans searching for Spain vs Switzerland live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Spain will create plenty of chances in this game and should secure an easy win here.

