PSG might have won the Champions League 2021-22 match against Real Madrid but Lionel Messi grabbed headlines for the wrong reason. He missed out on a penalty that could have helped the team give an early lead. Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois was the man who saved the penalty and he already knew where the ball would land while the former Barcelona player took the penalty. The Real Madrid stopper did admit that it was hard to guess which side would the penalty go but then he had studied Messi's penalty patterns. Lionel Messi Scripts THIS Embarrassing Record With a Missed Penalty During PSG vs Real Madrid UCL 2021-22.

"He missed a few on this side, so I think it was obvious he was going to the left. Maybe to the middle, he scored one against Leipzig. I just said 'okay, we'll go left, and I had a good save," he said. Messi was trolled brutally for his missed penalty and the fans labelled him finished as soon as Thibaut Courtois got the ball. The fans were also extremely unhappy with the kind of performance put up by Messi. The social media was full of tweets where they slammed the former Barcelona forward. It was Kylian Mbappe who scored a late goal at the 94th minute and led the team to a stunning win.

This was the first leg of the UCL 2021-22. The second leg of the tournament will be held on March 10, 2022, at the Santigo Bernabeu. It would be interesting to see how Real Madrid would make a comeback in this match.

