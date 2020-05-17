This Day, That Year: Barcelona Defeated Arsenal to Lift Their Second UEFA Champions League Trophy

Barcelona vs Arsenal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On this day (May 17) in 2006, Barcelona finally ended their long wait for a Champions League crown as they defeated Arsenal in Paris. This was a turning point for both the clubs, as the victory started a new era in Barcelona history. The second UCL title once again established the Spanish side’s as one of the elites, while it marked the only time, Gunners ever played on the biggest European stage. Lionel Messi Admits Barcelona Cannot Win Champions League, Asks for Massive Improvement in Team Performance.

On the road to Paris, both teams had a tough ride as Barcelona managed to reach the fifth final in their history by getting the better of Milan, Benfica and Chelsea. While Arsenal defied all odds and prevailed against European giants such as Juventus and Real Madrid. Want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stay at Arsenal but He Might Leave, Feels Thierry Henry.

Barcelona decided to leave out star prodigy Lionel Messi from the final 18-man squad as he was suffering from a hamstring injury. During one of the most important games of their career, Arsenal started on the front foot as Thierry Henry could have put them ahead in the opening minutes if not for Victor Valdes.

But the pressure finally told as Sol Campbell gave Arsenal side the lead after he headed home from a Henry set-piece. The Frenchman had the chance to put Gunners out of sight with 20 minutes left but missed the opportunity. This proved to be crucial as the Catalans mounted a spirited comeback.

Henrikh Lasson who had came on for Van Bommel assisted Samuel Eto’o as the striker brought Barcelona back in the game. With the game heading towards a draw, the Spaniards had the most unlikely of saviours in Juliano Belletti as the defender scored from an acute angle to give Barcelona their second UCL title. This was Belletti’s only goal for the Catalan giants and it was the one to remember.