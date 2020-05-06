This Day That Year: La Liga Revisits Cristiano Ronaldo’s First Hat-Trick for Real Madrid Against Mallorca (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo over the years has established himself quite well in the world of football and obviously has emerged as a world-class player. Needless to say, the fans and football pundits remember each of his record and goals. Now La Liga has revisited his first hat-trick for Real Madrid against Mallorca via a special tweet. The match took place on May 6, 2010, so the article automatically comes under the category ‘This Day That Year’. The La Liga game was hosted by the Mallorca and Real Madrid won the game 4-1. Cristiano Ronaldo Given Lifetime Membership From Childhood Portuguese Club C.D. Nacional.

Talking about the game, it was Aritz Aduriz who made it to the scoresheet by scoring the first goal for the hosts at the 16th minute of the match. Little did the opponents know that CR7 was in no mood to take things lightly and exactly 10 minutes later, he chipped with an equalizer. The teams headed to a half-time with the same score and at the 56th and 72nd minute, CR7 scored two more goals. Gonzalo Higuaín scored yet another one at the 81st minute that put the team on the tally of four goals. You can check out Ronaldo’s hat-trick below:

Coming to present, Ronaldo shifted to Juventus in 2018 and broke his nine-year-long sting with Bernabeu. However, looking at the losses incurred due to coronavirus, it was said that he could come back to Real Madrid as the Bianconeri would be forced to sell the Portugal star. But as per the latest report, he will be staying loyal to his contract which was signed for four years.