This Day That Year: Lionel Messi Secures 25th La Liga Title for Barcelona With Sensational Hat-Trick

Lionel Messi Scores Hat-Trick Against Deportivo La Coruna (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On this day (April 29) in 2018, Barcelona won their 25th La Liga title with a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna at the Ciudad Deportiva de Riazor Stadium. This was the Catalan side’s first domestic title with new manager Ernesto Valverde and it was secured in some style as Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick. This was also the team’s last league glory with long time midfielder Andres Iniesta as the Spaniard left the club after 16 years for Japan. Xavi Hernandez’s Goal Against Real Madrid During La Liga in 2004 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video).

Barcelona were hoping to go unbeaten in the league for the first time in the history and the obstacle in their way was Deportivo. The Spanish giants got off to a brilliant start in the game as Philippe Coutinho struck just seven minutes in to give them a precious lead and Lionel Messi double the advantage half-hour later. Lionel Messi’s Header During Barcelona vs Sevilla, Supercopa de Espana 2016 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’.

But Deportivo were handed a lifeline before the half-time as Lucas Perez pulled one back for the home side. After the restart, Barcelona were put under immense pressure and were pegged back when Emre Colak levelled the game after the hour. But there was no stopping Lionel Messi as he struck twice in the last 10 minutes to take his side to a crucial win.

With this treble, Lionel Messi became the first player in La Liga history to score 30 or more goals in seven different seasons. This sensational performance secured Barcelona’s 25th league title who were at that time just eight the 33 won by Real Madrid.