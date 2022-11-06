Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have Champions League ambitions as they face off in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Tottenham Stadium in London on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester City 2–1 Fulham, Premier League 2022–23: Last Minute Erling Haaland Goal Gives Manchester City Narrow Win Over Fulham.

Tottenham Hotspur needed a late comeback against Bournemouth to end their two-game losing run in the Premier League. However, Antonio Conte's men will be looking to build on that win and get the better of Liverpool, who themselves are coming into the game on the back of consecutive defeats to teams fighting a relegation battle.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Tottenham Stadium in London. The game will be held on November 06, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool match.

