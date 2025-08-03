Tottenham Hotspur will return to action in their pre-season preparation for the upcoming 2025-26 season as they will take on Newcastle United in their second match of the Asia tour. Tottenham Hotspur began their training for the pre-season under new coach Thomas Frank in North London and faced Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town in a double matchday. They commenced their Asia tour soon after and clashed with Arsenal where they defeated rivals Arsenal by a margin of solitary goal. Pape Matar Sarr was the scorer and he has been in great form throughout the pre-season. Tottenham Hotspur will play their next match in South Korea. Although local star Son Heung-Min has announced his departure from the club. Son Heung-Min Announces Tottenham Hotspur Exit After 10 Years at Spurs.

Newcastle United are currently undergoing a transfer turmoil. They are eyeing the transfer of striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig after missing out on the signing of Hugo Ekitike. Newcastle were eying the signing of Ekitike but Liverpool hijacked the French forward and now have launched a massive bid for Alexander Isak. Newcastle want to hold on to Isak but nothing has been confirmed yet to with the transfer window still open. Newcastle United have also played a pre-season game with Arsenal. Although they lost it, the goals from Anthony Elanga and Jacob Murphy will give them confidence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Match Details

Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Date Sunday, August 3 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When Is Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match? Date Time and Venue

English Premier League rivals Newcastle United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season club friendly on Sunday, August 03. The Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United pre-season club friendly 2025-26 is going to be played at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea and has a scheduled start time of 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Club Friendly: Pape Matar Sarr Nets Stunning Long Ranger To Hand Gunners Shock Defeat (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of Arsenal's pre-season games in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. For Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live streaming viewing option, read more.

Is Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025–26 Match, Live Online Streaming Available?

The live streaming viewing option of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United pre-season friendly 2025-26 is available in India on FanCode. Users can play INR 25 to get a match pass for Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United club friendly on the FanCode app and website for online streaming. Newcastle United to give a tough competition to Tottenham Hotspur although the later is likely to get a narrow win.

