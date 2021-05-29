Chelsea will be aiming to win their first trophy under new manager Thomas Tuchel when they face Premier League champions Manchester City in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 final at the Estadio do Dragao Stadium in Porto. After faltering in the domestic cup final, the Blues will be hopeful of getting the job done on the European stage. So ahead of UCL 2020-21 final, we take a look at Manchester City’s predicted playing XI. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Final: Check Manchester City's Predicted Starting XI For UCL Clash Against Chelsea.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea were sweating over the fitness of N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy but Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the duo trained well with the group and will be available for selection for the final. The Blues has were at this stage in 2012 when they won the CUL title for the first time in their history and will be aiming to replicate that feat. Chelsea Injury Update: N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy Fit and Available For UEFA Champions League Final Against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola have met each other twice this season, once in the FA Cup and later in the league, and it has been the German's team that has emerged with the win on both occasions. So Chelsea will be hoping that they can get the job done once again and lift the Champions League crown for the second time.

Chelsea Squad For UCL 2020-21 Final Against Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Emerson

Midfielders: Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour, Tino Anjorin

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz

Chelsea Predicted Playing XI For UCL 2020-21 Final Against Manchester City

Chelsea Line-Up: Edouard Mendy (GK), Ceasar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2021 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).