Barcelona were sensational against Napoli as they defeated the Italian giants to advance to the UEL 2021-22 Round of 16. The teams played out a 1-1- draw in Catalonia and the Blaugranas emerged as 4-2 winners in Naples to seal their qualification into the next round of the competition. The Europa League draw will be held on February 25, 2022 and Barcelona will find out their next opponents. Napoli 2-4 Barcelona, Europa League 2021-22.

Eight teams have advanced from the Europa League knockout round playoff. These sides will face the eight group winners of the UEL 2021-22 stage in the Round of 16 of the competition. Barcelona are playing their first Europa League campaign since 2004 after failing to advance from their UEFA Champions League group.

Barcelona’s possible opponents in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Red Star Belgrade

Eintracht Frankfurt

Galatasaray

Bayer Leverkusen

Olympique Lyon

AS Monaco

Spartak Moscow

West Ham

The Europa League Round of 16 will begin in the second week of March as the teams aim to advance to the summit clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The group winners will play the second leg of the tie at home.

