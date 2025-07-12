Sweden Women's National Football Team vs Germany Women's National Football Team UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Live Streaming: Sweden and Germany will clash this evening in the 2025 Women’s Euros, with the winner of the tie finishing as a group winner. Sweden currently are the top of the Group C points table on goal difference, but Germany are not far behind. Both these nations have debated Poland and Denmark and knocked them out of the campaign. These sides have been consistent performers in women’s football, always making it out of the first round. Their real challenge will come when the knock-out stage arrives and hence they need a favourable draw. Sweden versus Germany will be streamed on the FanCode app from 12:30 AM IST. UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Sweden could give Linda Sembrant and Jonna Andersson a way back into the starting eleven. Peter Geehardsson would not like to change much in the setup for Sweden but there is a possibility of Hanna Bennison getting an opportunity. Fridolina Rolfo is match fit and ready to help the side from the start. Stina Blackstenius will be the focal point in attack for the team and providing her support in the final third would be Kosovare Asllani.

Giulia Gwinn, the German skipper, is out of Women's Euro 2025 due to a knee injury. Carlotta Wamser will continue to lead the midfield unit in her absence. Linda Dallmann is the key playmaker for the team with Jule Brand and Klara Bühl on the wings. Lea Schuller will be the central striker in the final third for the Germans. UEFA Women’s Euro 2025: England Becomes First Reigning Champion To Lose Opening Match in Women's European Championship.

Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Match Details

Match Sweden vs Germany Date Sunday, July 13 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

The Sweden Women's National Football Team is set to lock horns with the Germany Women's National Football Team in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on Sunday, July 12. The Sweden vs Germany match is set to be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich and it will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sweden vs Germany, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch the Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sweden vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Football Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch Sweden vs Germany live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass. It will be a quality game of football with Portugal securing a 1-0 win here.

