Ukraine were involved in a fascinating encounter with the Netherlands in their opener but ultimately ended with no points in the bag. Andriy Shevchenko’s men will be desperate for a win against North Macedonia in order to remain alive in the competition. The team showed great character to fight from a two-goal deficit against the Dutch and they can take confidence from that battle. Opponents North Macedonia lack the experience of playing international competitions where the stakes are so high and Ukraine can exploit this weakness. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Ukraine will once again adopt an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation with Roman Yaremchuk playing down the middle. The creative presence of Andriy Yarmolenko on the wide is vital to the team’s attacking play and the West Ham United player will need all the support from his midfield to shine. Oleksandr Zinchenko needs to deliver a big performance with the team counting on him due to his big-game mentality.

North Macedonia could go with five at the back with Boban Nikolov and Ezgjan Alioski lining up as the wing-backs. Veteran forward Goran Pandev has all to do in the attacking third with fellow striker Aleksandr Trajkovski dropping deep to help his midfield. Arijan Ademi slots in the centre to orchestrate play and he will be the one tasked with breaking up the opposition play.

When is Ukraine vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 match will be played on June 17, 2021 (Thursday) at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania. The match is scheduled to start at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Ukraine vs North Macedonia, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Ukraine vs North Macedonia, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

Ukraine and North Macedonia have played 4 times in the past with 2 wins for Ukraine, 1 for North Macedonia and 1 ending in a draw. Expect Ukraine to find a way to get all three points in this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).