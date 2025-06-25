FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Urawa Red are at the bottom of the standings in Group E of the FIFA Club World Cup after two defeats and out of the reckoning for the next phase. They face Monterrey this evening, where they will be playing for their pride and bow out on a high. Opponents Monterrey, on the other hand, are third with two draws so far, and a win for them, combined with a loss for either side in the other group fixture between Inter Milan and Monterrey, will see them through. Urawa Reds versus Monterrey will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 6:30 AM IST. Esperance Sportive de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap, Tyrique George Find Net Each As UEFA Europa Conference League Champions Progress To Round of 16.

Sergio Ramos has been a real leader at the back for Monterrey and has played a key role in their performance against two good teams. Germán Berterame will be their central striker with Sergio Canales as the playmaker behind him. Jesús Manuel Corona and Lucas Ocampos will be used as the wide attackers for the club. Jorge Rodriguez misses out through suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Urawa Reds were leading against Inter Milan until the 78th minute, but still lost as they ended up conceding in the last minute of the game. Ryoma Watanabe had a good game, and he will look to continue his good run on the left wing. Yūsuke Matsuo, Takurō Kaneko, and Matheus Sávio will be the other players in the final third for the Japanese side.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey Date Thursday, June 26 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Rose Bowl Stadium, California Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey will look to win their first FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match when these two sides face each other in the Group E match on Thursday, June 26. The Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey is scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California. The much-awaited contest will begin at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Benfica Beats Bayern Munich in Scorching Heat To Win Group C.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey live telecast on any TV channel. For Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey live streaming on the DAZN app and website. It will be a keenly contested game with Monterrey emerging as 2-1 winners.

