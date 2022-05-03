Spanish club Villareal have a mountain to climb if they are to stop Liverpool from reaching yet another Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds defeat the Yellow Submarines 2-0 in the first leg of their semi-final tie but the alarming part was the wide gulf in class between the two teams. While there is no denying that Liverpool have been one of the top clubs in Europe this season and going for an unprecedented quadruple, Villareal must lift their levels after a below par defeat. Home support could play a role in lifting their spirits and help them find a way back into the contest. Liverpool will be wary of their opponents’ threat and will not show any complacency. UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Liverpool Set To Miss Key Players Against Villarreal.

Gerard Moreno is set to feature against Liverpool which is a massive boost for Villareal. Former Liverpool man, Gerard Moreno has been ruled out while Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin may be given starts after returning to first team training. The onus of creating openings for the hosts will fall on Dani Parejo and playmaker Giovani Lo Celso while Liverpool will be looking to mark the duo of the game.

Roberto Firmino has been ruled out for Liverpool while several of the first team stars could feature after being rested at the weekend. The front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz have goals in them and could kill the tie early on if they are presented with a chance. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara control game with precision and Villareal could struggle to contain them in this area.

When is Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Villarreal vs Liverpool clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the El Madrigal Stadium in Villarreal on May 04, 2022 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming.

Villareal are a tough side to beat at home but given the kind of form Liverpool are in, the Reds should progress to the finals.

