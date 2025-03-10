Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr FC are having a shaky form in their past six games. The Saudi Pro League giants have won only one of their last six matches, losing two and drawing three. The side has a vital outing next in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg against Esteghlal FC of Iran. The first leg saw a 0-0 draw, and Al-Nassr FC needs to have a win in the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 second-leg match at Al-Awwal Park to book a slot in the quarter-final. Cristiano Ronaldo and His Family Not Safe in Saudi Arabia? Police Take Action After Georgina Rodriguez Raises Concern: Report.

In a crucial knock-out phase match of the biggest tournament the club plays, Al-Nassr FC will want all their star-studded players fit and available, especially their captain the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese legend has been in fierce form in the 2024-25 season, having scored six goals in five AFC Champions League Elite games, together with 18 goals, and three assists in 23 Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. He even gave Al-Nassr the lead in their last league game, where they drew 2-2. CR7 was not part of the first leg, so a question on his playing in the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg match arises.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Match?

Ensuring head coach Stefano Pioli and the fans a bit of relief, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 Round of 16 second leg match. He is assumed to be fully fit, having played the last game with no such issues, and has also been seen training heavily with the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

The No. 7 is expected to start and lead from the front. Stefano Pioli might implement a 4-2-3-1 formation, with the five-time Ballon d'Or performing as the sole striker.

