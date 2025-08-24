La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Real Madrid defeated Osasuna by a solitary goal in their opening game of the Spanish La Liga and next up for the Los Blancos is an away tie against Real Oviedo. Xabi Alonso has his sights set on getting Real Madrid back to the top and despite early days in his reign, the expectations from him continue to high. A string of victories early on will give him the confidence to come up with the good later. Opponents Real Oviedo secured promotion to the La Liga via the play-off route and the team will hope to stay clear of the relegation zone. Levante 2–3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Pedri, Ferran Torres on Target As Catalan Giants Secure Sensational Comeback Victory in Away Game (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Alberto Reina received his marching orders in the last game and is suspended meanwhile David Costas returns from suspension. Santiago Colombatto, Jaime Seoane, and Lucas Ahijado will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the tie. Ignacio Vidal Miralles and Rahim Alhassane will be the wingbacks with Kwasi Sibo sitting deep and shielding the backline. Haissem Hassan will lead the attack for the home team in the final third.

Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Vinicius Jr will form the from three for Real Madrid with no place in the side for Rodrygo. Antonio Rudiger will return to the squad after serving his suspension and is a key player in their backline. Arda Guler and Federico Valverde should drive forward from the midfield to support with their attacking play.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Date Monday, August 25 Time 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play their first away game of the season against Real Oviedo in their second match of La Liga 2025-26 on Monday, August 25. The Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Carlos Tartiere, Oviedo, Spain and it will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Al-Ahli Win Saudi Super Cup 2025; Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Out On First Trophy With Al-Nassr As Jorge Jesus' Side Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Penalty Shootout.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Real Madrid have too much quality in their ranks and should secure an easy win.

