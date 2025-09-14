Barcelona will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Valencia in their first home game this season. Barcelona has stumbled after a good start in the La Liga 2025-26. They won their first two games and were looking good but they had to settle for a draw in their last match against Rayo Vallecano away from home. Vallecano created a lot of chances putting the Barcelona defence under pressure but Joan Garcia stepped up to the occasion, helping Barcelona get away with a point. They will look to return to winning ways in their next match as Real Madrid have won all four and moved to the top of the points table. Arda Guler Pushes Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid Youngster Engages in Argument With Barcelona Counterpart During Turkey vs Spain FIFA WC 2026 European Qualifiers (Watch Videos).

Barcelona's new loan signing Marcus Rashford is yet to make any impact for his new team. Barcelona are highly dependent on their offensive trio Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Pedri for goals. Lamine especially has been the main creative cog for Barcelona and his good day or bad days make a difference for the team. Lamine has been in action for Spain during the International break and fans are eager to watch him in action for Barcelona. Fans looking to know whether Lamine Yamal will feature for Barcelona against Valencia will get the entire information here.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2025–26 Match?

After Lamine Yamal returned from his national duty for Spain, Barcelona shared a statement where they announced, Lamine Yamal is having trouble in the pubic area that prevented him from training on September 13 and also ensured that he will play no part in Sunday's game against Valencia and will not be training with his team-mates until the problem is resolved. La Liga 2025–26: Spain Winger Nico Williams’ Groin Injury Major Concern for Athletic Bilbao.

On Lamine Yamal's injury, coach Hansi Flick said "he won't be available. He went off to play for Spain with some pain and did not train. They gave him painkillers so he could play. They had at least a three-goal lead in both matches, and he still played 73 and 79 minutes. Between the games he wasn’t able to train. That’s not looking after the player. I’m very sad about this."

