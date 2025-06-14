Will Lionel Messi play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025? The tournament is set to slated to get underway in the United States of America on June 15 and it promises to be a fascinating one, with the top teams from across the world being in action. This is the first time that the FIFA Club World Cup will have 32 teams in action. Europe (UEFA) will have 12 teams participate in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, while there will be six sides from South America (CONMEBOL). There would be four teams, each from North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), Asia (AFC) and Africa (AFCON). USA and Oceania have one team each. A Look at Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Club World Cup 2025, From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe; Check Full List.

Inter Miami have been allocated the spot for the USA in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after the Herons won the MLS Supporters Shield, for finishing with the best record in a regular season, bettering New England Revolution's feat from 2021. Inter Miami have been clubbed alongside Palmeiras, FC Porto and Al Ahly FC in Group A of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. On Which Channel FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Football Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?

Will Lionel Messi Play in FIFA Club World Cup 2025?

Lionel Messi will play in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. The star Argentine is undoubtedly one of the best players for his side and a lot of how Inter Miami would perform at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 would rest on his shoulders. Lionel Messi had earlier won his first trophy since moving to North America as Inter Miami had won the Leagues Cup in 2023.

Inter Miami would be making their debut at the FIFA Club World Cup, but this is not the first time that Lionel Messi would be featuring in the competition. The star Argentine has won the FIFA Club World Cup thrice during his stellar stint with Barcelona and would be looking to achieve that feat with Inter Miami as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2025 12:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).