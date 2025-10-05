It goes without saying that Lionel Messi is among the players that fans want to watch in action whenever there's an Inter Miami match. And the same would apply for Inter Miami as they take on New England Revolution in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) at the Chase Stadium in Florida on September 5. The Herons enter this MLS 2025 contest on the back of a 3-5 loss to Chicago Fire and Javier Mascherano and his men would be more than desperate in order to bounce back to winning ways. But will Lionel Messi play in the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 match? Read below to find out. Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form in MLS 2025 and his performance is among the reasons why Inter Miami find themselves in the fourth spot on the MLS 2025 points table. The Argentine football legend has scored a total of 24 goals in MLS 2025 and is the highest scorer so far this season. In terms of assists, he sits second with 14, four behind San Diego's Anders Dreyer. In terms of head-to-head record, Inter Miami have an advantage over New England Revolution, winning six out of nine matches between the two teams so far.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play tonight in the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 match. As a matter of fact, the 38-year-old star will be part of Inter Miami's starting XI as he looks to help the Herons break their two-match winless run. Lionel Messi (LM10) does not have any injury as now and was seen participating in Inter Miami's training session. Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule: Know Dates, Venues and Online Ticket Booking Details for ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’ in December.

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training Session

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inter Miami CF (@intermiamicf)

Inter Miami have already have secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot for a second straight season and will now look to beat New England Revolution, a side placed 11th and move to the second spot on the MLS 2025 points table.

