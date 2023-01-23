PSG will resume action in the French league cup when they face Payes de Cassel. The Ligue 1 giants most recent appearance was at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh when they edged out Cristiano Ronaldo-led Riyadh All-Stars XI 5-4 in a thrilling friendly match. PSG had beaten Chateauroux 3-1 in their round of 64 clash in the French League Cup with a side that did not have any one of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in it. Ahead of the Parisian’s round of 16 showdown against Payes de Cassel, let us take a look at whether Messi will be playing this game. Lionel Messi Shares Video of Him Hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories After PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Match.

The Argentina star was on the scoresheet in the highly-entertaining friendly against Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Stars XI. Messi had pounced on a pass and scored a beautiful goal to give his side in that match. Although he was outdone by Ronaldo, who scored a brace, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner looked in good form until the 60th minute of the match when he was taken off. Ever since the start of the season, Messi has been in fine form and that has continued even after the World Cup, with him finding the net against Angers.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Pays de Cassel vs PSG, Coupe de France 2022-23 Fixture?

Unfortunately, Messi will not be in action against Payes de Cassel in the French Cup. The star player, who had not featured in PSG’s last league match against Chateauroux, is also set to miss out on this match as well. He was not named in PSG’s matchday squad for this away match. There is no any injury concern to him. It has been reported that he has been rested for this match. Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Blank on Debut As Al-Nassr Beat Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2022–23 Clash (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

PSG's Matchday Squad vs Pays de Cassel

🆗📄 A squad of 2️⃣1️⃣ Parisiens to face Pays de Cassel on Monday. 🔴🔵 🏆 #USPCPSG I #CoupeDeFrance — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 22, 2023

Christophe Galtier has included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in his squad for this away match. The Parisians have struggled for form of late, with two losses in three matches. Although they managed to outplay Riyadh All-Stars XI in the friendly match, a more convincing performance is required for Galtier and his men to stamp their authority this season.

