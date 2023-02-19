Paris Saint-Germain are currently going through a rough patch. They have lost three consecutive matches against Marseille, Monaco and Bayern Munich. Christophe Galtier's team will now face Lille in their next match at the Ligue 2022-23 at Parc des Princes, Paris. Similar to PSG, Lionel Messi is also not looking at his best. Messi's last goal came in a 2-1 win against Toulouse. He then went goalless in the Marseille tie as PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France. The Argentine missed PSG's league match against Monaco. He made his comeback during the Bayern Munich game but was subdued for the most part of the match. With the Lille game coming up, let's take a look if Lionel Messi will feature in the game. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema Feature in the List of Finalists For FIFA Men's Best Player Award 2022.

PSG are in the 1st position in the Ligue 1 2022-23 table with 54 points from 23 matches. Meanwhile, their opponent Lille are in 5th place with 41 points from 23 games. They are unbeaten in their last two league match and will be looking to continue that momentum.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in PSG vs Lille, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Lionel Messi is fully fit to take part in PSG's next match against Lille. The Argentine will be eager to make the first eleven and get back to his best form. Lille have conceded 5 goals in their 5 matches. PSG will need Messi's brilliant to open their defense. Manchester United Takeover: Qatar Consortium Launches Bid to Buy Red Devils.

Apart from Messi, Kylian Mbappe also might start for the Paris giants. Neymar is one of the 1st names on the sheet. So to get something out of this match, Lille will have to stop PSG's iconic forward line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).