Lionel Messi has been in some form this season. The forward, who missed out on a nomination for the Ballon d'Or award 2022, which was eventually won by Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, has started showing signs of his old self with jaw-dropping goals and sensational assists. He has been key to PSG's superb form this season as the Parisians have looked incredibly good. Currently, they are undefeated in both Ligue 1 2022-23 and also the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of PSG's next match against Troyes, fans might wonder if the Argentine would play the game or not. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo At 2022 FIFA World Cup Final? Supercomputer Predicts Winner As Argentina, Portugal Meet in Summit Clash At Qatar

The star forward has racked up 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season and has been sensational for Christophe Galtier's men this season. Aiming for another victory, PSG would host Troyes, who are struggling at the 11th spot with just 13 points. Let us take a look if Messi is going to feature in this game.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Troyes, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

The Argentine was named in the matchday squad for PSG's clash against Troyes and seems to be very much in Christophe Galtier's plans in this game. As a matter of fact, it would be a surprise if Messi doesn't start the match alongside Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Galtier will want to make full use of the player's good form.

PSG's Matchday Squad vs Troyes:

The Parisian squad for the Troyes match! 📋🔴🔵#PSGESTAC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 28, 2022

PSG are expected to secure a comfortable win over Troyes in this game, which would help them consolidate their top spot on the Ligue 1 2022-23 points table. The defending champions do enter this clash as overwhelming favourites but an upset by Troyes cannot be completely ruled out.

