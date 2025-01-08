Neymar Jr has been in the news for a possible departure from the Al-Hilal side after the forward was sidelined due to multiple injuries suffered during his tenure at the club. Several reports suggested that MLS side Inter Miami CF is interested in signing the prolific striker that could form the famed MNS – Messi-Neymar-Suarez trio at the club. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Luis Suarez played together in FC Barcelona and won a number of trophies for the side. When asked about the transfer to Inter Miami, Neymar mentioned that he is happy at Al-Hilal and Saudi Pro League but football is full of surprises, hinting at the possibility of moving to Inter Miami CF. Neymar Scores for First Time Since His Return For Al-Hilal, Brazilian Striker Shines In Friendly Game For Defending Saudi Pro League Champions (Watch Video).

Neymar Jr Reacts to Idea of Joining Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

🗣️ Neymar to @CNN on joining Inter Miami and reuniting MSN. “Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible. They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al-Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but… pic.twitter.com/lvkFzmi5JV — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)