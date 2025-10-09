Bottom-placed India national football team are seeded to play next against the top-spotted Singapore national football team in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C game. The India vs Singapore football match is scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Kallang. The match is organized to be held on Thursday, October 9, starting at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India's last match at the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers was against Hong Kong on June 10, where even the legend Sunil Chhetri couldn't score a goal, as the Blue Tigers lost 1-0. On Which Channel India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Live Telecast Will be Available? How to Watch Indian Football Team Match Live Streaming Online.

Leaving aside wins, the Bule Tigers are yet to score a single goal in the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers. All other Group C nations: Singapore, Hong Kong, and even Bangladesh have netted a minimum of a goal. India have one draw and a loss in the two matches they have played so far. Despite such horrors, the 41-year-old all-time top-scorer of the nation, Sunil Chhetri, remains their biggest hope to score goals. On that note, read below and know if Sunil Chettri will be playing in the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match.

Will Sunil Chhetri Play in India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Match?

The new Blue Tigers head coach Khalid Jamil had named a 23-member squad for the India vs Singapore AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match. Sunil Chhetri is a part of the squad, and he is fully match-fit. So, the Indian legend Sunil Chhetri is expected to play in the Singapore vs India football match. India Announce Squad for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Included As Khalid Jamil Names 23-Member Team Travelling to Singapore.

Having lost the first two games, Team India desperately needs a victory in this one. So, Khalid Jamil is expected to have the all-time top scorer Sunil Chhetri in his starting XI. India might play with a 4-2-3-1 formation, where the 41-year-old Bengaluru FC forward might play as the lone striker.

